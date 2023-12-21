Switzerland donates Rs 96 crore to UNICEF for children in Gaza

Amid the ongoing Israeli military offensive on the Gaza Strip, the Switzerland government has shown its support to the children of Gaza Strip by contributing 10 million Swiss francs (Rs 96,60,74,871) to the UN International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF).

Taking to X on Wednesday, December 20, Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation said, “The escalation of hostilities in Gaza is having a catastrophic impact on children and families.”

The agency added that it contributes CHF 10 million to UNICEF to cover the needs of children and families in the areas of water, sanitation, hygiene, health, nutrition & education.

Israel has been launching a large-scale offensive in Gaza to retaliate against a surprise Hamas attack on southern Israel on October 7 when about 1,200 people were killed and more than 200 were taken hostage, according to the Israeli tallies.

The death toll of Palestinians from Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip since October 7 has crossed 20,000, according to a statement issued by the Hamas-run government media office.

The victims included more than 8,000 children and 6,200 women, while more than 52,000 people were injured and 6,700 others were missing.

A total of 310 medical personnel, 35 civil defence personnel and 97 journalists were killed in the Israeli attacks, it added.