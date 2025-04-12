Swords, guns displayed at Karni Sena rally in Agra

Uttar Pradesh’s Agra city witnessed a massive rally on Saturday, April 12, with hundreds of young men wielding swords and guns to mark the birth anniversary of Rajput king Rana Sanga.

The event, called the 'Rakt Samman Sammelan' (Blood Self-Respect Conference), was organised by…

The event, called the ‘Rakt Samman Sammelan’ (Blood Self-Respect Conference), was organised by Karni Sena in Garhi Rami village, with many participants from Agra, Etah, Mainpuri, Firozabad, Mathura, Kasganj, Aligarh, and surrounding districts.

Even with the presence of 1,000 police personnel and 10,000 Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), visuals of men on motorbikes and cars, openly carrying swords, sticks and guns, emerged on social media platforms.

A Karni Sena supporter shows his sword at the Rakt Samman Sammelan in Uttar Pradesh

Rana Sanga, also known as Sangram Singh I, was the ruler of Mewar from 1508 to 1528.

Tight security at Samajwadi Party MP’s residence

A tight police presence was witnessed in Samajwadi Party MP Ramjilal Suman’s residence. Given the large rally of Hindutva supporters, local police did not take any chances after the leader had made a speech in the Parliament against the Rajput community.

“It has become a catchphrase of the BJP that the Muslims have Babur’s DNA. Then whose DNA is there in Hindus? Who brought Babur? Babur was brought to India by Ranga Sanga to defeat Ibrahim Lodi,” the SP MP had said in the Parliament on March 21.