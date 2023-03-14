Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin elected as Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia

New Delhi: The members of the Court (Anjuman) of the Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) on Monday unanimously elected Dr Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin as the Chancellor (Amir-e-Jamia) of the Jamia Millia Islamia university for a period of five years.

The five-year tenure for the new Chancellor will commence with effect from March 14, 2023.

Dr Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin succeeds Dr Najma Heptulla who completed her five-year term as Chancellor of the university last year.

“An illustrious leader with meritorious and laudable credentials, the 53rd al-Dai al-Mutlaq, Dr Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin is head of the one million-strong global Dawoodi Bohra Muslim Community since 2014,” the university said in a statement.

“Dr Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin, who leads by his exceptional examples has dedicated his life to the betterment of the society at large with a special focus on education, the environment, socio-economic aspects and so on,” it read.

The most lauded Global programmes overseen by Dr Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin include Saifee Burhani Uplift Project, Turning the Tide, Project Rise, FMB Community kitchen work towards eradication of hunger, reduction of food waste, protecting the environment and so on. Acclaimed internationally, he is committed to make positive contributions to the society, produce ideal citizens and establish amity, peace and harmony.

“Dr Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin has been honoured with a number of prestigious awards and accolades. He has been featured in the 500 Most Influential Muslims list. A citation was read in the celebration of his contributions in the US House of Representatives at the US Capitol. He is received as a reverent state Guest in several countries,” the statement read further.

Dr Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin has been a distinguished alumnus of the historic Dawoodi Bohra educational institute Al-jamia-tus-saifiya in Surat. He is also a well-known alumnus of the world-famous Al-Azhar University and Cairo University, Egypt.

He inaugurated a new campus of Al-jamia-tus-saifiya in Mumbai on February 10 2023.

A prolific writer Dr Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin has authored the annual treatise over the last five years.

He has brilliant and insightful Arabic, Urdu poems to his credit. He has also written excellent literary pieces and poems in the community’s vernacular, Lisan al-Dawat. He has been doing philanthropic work in the country and across the world. He introduced sustainable agricultural systems, enhancing local infrastructure and providing equal access to education to both girls and boys in Yemen.