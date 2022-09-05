Syria: 171 civilians killed by explosive war in 2022 so far

Damascus: A total of 171 civilians have so far been killed in 2022 by explosions of landmines and other ordnance left uncovered in previous war zones across Syria, a war monitor reported.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights on Sunday said that 171 civilians, including 86 children, have been killed and 251 people, including 141 children, have been wounded by the explosives so far this year, Xinhua news agency reported.

On Sunday, three children were killed by an explosive device in the village of Daba’a south of the central province of Homs, according to the UK-based watchdog group and the state news agency SANA.

Almost every week, the Syrian Army detonates explosives it uncovers in various previous battle zones.

In June, the UN said explosive ordnance contamination represents a major protection concern, with one in two Syrians estimated to be living in contaminated areas.

