Syria breaks diplomatic ties with Ukraine

Damascus: Syria on Wednesday severed diplomatic ties with Ukraine in response to a similar move by Kiev last month.

The Syrian foreign ministry made the declaration, saying that Ukraine has taken aggressive stance towards Syria since 2018, Xinhua news agency reported.

On June 29, Ukraine cut relations with Syria after Damascus recognised the independence of the eastern regions of Luhansk and Donetsk.

