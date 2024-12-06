Syria: Rebels celebrate Hama takeover by toppling Hafez al-Assad’s statue

Syrian rebels celebrated another victory in Hama city by toppling a giant statue of former president Hafez al-Assad amid jubilant crowds. This event took place on Thursday 5, after the rebels seized the city, which is situated approximately 70 miles south of Aleppo.

Hafez al-Assad served as the President of Syria from 12 March 1971 until his death on 10 June 2000. He had been Prime Minister of Syria, leading a government for two years. He was succeeded by his son, Bashar al-Assad, who has the support of Russia and Iran.

Seize of Hama

After capturing Aleppo, Syrian rebels also called opposition forces mainly led by HTS (Hayat Tahrir al-Sham) swiped another major victory in the central city of Hama, a significant stronghold of President Bashar al-Assad’s regime, marking a critical shift in the ongoing conflict.

The takeover occurred following intense clashes that compelled government forces to withdraw from the city. This event is seen as a major blow to Assad’s regime, especially after the loss of Aleppo to rebel factions.

A video that has surfaced on social media shows a crowd in Hama City cheering as the statue of former Syrian President Hafez Al-Assad is toppled by the rebel forces. Several other videos and pictures show Syrian rebels entering the city of Hama with a grand welcome.

After liberating Hama city today



One of the first things that had to be done was to destroy the Hafez al Assad statue pic.twitter.com/ZMcfgzSYnb — Vlogging NW Syria (@timtams83) December 6, 2024

🔴Esad rejiminden kurtarılan Hama'da halk kutlama yapıyor. pic.twitter.com/h8oUmKITBV — Zeki Bahçe (@zekibahce) December 5, 2024

HTS’s backbone

The HTS, a militant group reportedly backed by Turkey has surprisingly taken everyone by surprise after making its biggest battlefield gains since 2016 in Aleppo.

After years of deadlock, the war took an important turn in the favour of rebels after they managed to take control of two of the most important cities in an offensive they started on Wednesday, November 27.

‘Cleanse the wound’

HTS leader Abu Mohammed Al-Jawlani claimed that the forces entered Hama to “cleanse the wound that has endured in Syria for 40 years”, referring to the mass killing committed in 1982 when Hafez Al Assad allegedly used military force to brutally crush an Islamist uprising.

The HTS however, vowed there would be “no revenge” in a bid to comfort the international community who have for long seen HTS as a terrorist organisation which draws its inspiration from Al-Qaeda.