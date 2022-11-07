Syria: Rocket hits refugee camp; kills six including children

A rocket struck a refugee camp in Idlib on Sunday killing six persons including two children. 75 people are said to be injured.

The government forces have been blamed for the attack on the governorate which is fully controlled by rebels. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights revealed that the shelling followed attacks on Syrian regime forces, on November 5. However, the government blamed Hayat Tahrir Al Sham, a dominant militant coalition in Idlib for the attacks.

About 3.4 million people reside in Idlib, the vast majority of them internally displaced people following the decade-long war which led to as many as 12 million Syrians fleeing their homes amid air strikes by Russia and the government, and the rise of terrorist groups, including ISIS.

Fighting often rages on the edge of the governorate, despite a shaky ceasefire agreement brokered in 2020 between Russia and Turkey.