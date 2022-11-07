Syria: Rocket hits refugee camp; kills six including children

However, the government blamed Hayat Tahrir Al Sham, a dominant militant coalition in Idlib for the attacks.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 7th November 2022 6:39 pm IST
Syria: Rocket strike on refugee camp kills six including children

A rocket struck a refugee camp in Idlib on Sunday killing six persons including two children. 75 people are said to be injured.

The government forces have been blamed for the attack on the governorate which is fully controlled by rebels. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights revealed that the shelling followed attacks on Syrian regime forces, on November 5. However, the government blamed Hayat Tahrir Al Sham, a dominant militant coalition in Idlib for the attacks.

Also Read
Saudi Arabia begins hiring Filipino workers; fixes minimum wage at Rs 3.76L

About 3.4 million people reside in Idlib, the vast majority of them internally displaced people following the decade-long war which led to as many as 12 million Syrians fleeing their homes amid air strikes by Russia and the government, and the rise of terrorist groups, including ISIS.

Fighting often rages on the edge of the governorate, despite a shaky ceasefire agreement brokered in 2020 between Russia and Turkey.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button