Saudi Arabia begins hiring Filipino workers; fixes minimum wage at Rs 3.76L

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia will on Monday begin hiring domestic workers from the Philippines at a fixed maximum wage of SAR 17288 (Rs 3,76,461.01).

The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development has urged recruitment agencies to abide by the guidelines laid down by it. The ministry has also fixed the maximum wage for workers from other countries including Uganda at SAR 9500, Thailand at SAR 10000, Kenya at SAR 10,870, and Bangladesh at SAR 13,000.

Saudi Arabia and the Philippines signed a deal on September 13 to resume sending Filipino workers to the Kingdom, including domestic workers, starting from November 7, 2022. “This is to avoid the penalties stipulated in the regulations of the Labor Law with regard to the recruitment activity and offering of labour services,” said Saad Al Hammad, spokesman of the ministry.