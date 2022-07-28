Syrian army ready to confront any possible Turkish attack

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 28th July 2022 1:16 pm IST
Representative Image (Photo: AFP)

Damascus: The Syrian army is ready to confront any possible attack by Turkish forces on its soil, the Syrian military said, in response to recent shelling by Turkish forces on military sites in northern Syria.

The “provocative” attacks by the Turkish forces on military sites and government-controlled areas in northern Syria have been increasing, the military said on Wednesday in a statement, citing the attacks in the countryside of the northeastern province of Hasakah and the northern provinces of Aleppo and Raqqa.

Turkiye has intended to carry out new military operations on the Kurdish-controlled areas in northern Syria to expand the buffer zone in the region, Xinhua news agency reported.

A recent trilateral summit of Russia, Iran and Turkiye, hosted in Iran, tried to defuse the tension but failed.

(Except for the headline, the story has not been edited by Siasat staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

