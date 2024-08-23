T-NAB reports misappropriation at de-addiction centres in Telangana

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Anti-Narcotics Bureau (T-NAB) has submitted a report to the state government about the funds being siphoned by certain de-addiction centres that were misappropriating the amount given to them by the state and the Centre, to operate and provide services to the drug-addicts.

Based on that report, action will be initiated against those de-addiction centres falsifying their records to misappropriate government funds.

T-NAB revealed that it has identified around 40,000 drug addicts in Telangana and that most of them were IT employees and youngsters coming from wealthy families.

T-NAB officers have also counselled around 6,000 drug victims within seven months, and it has been ascertained through its investigation that most of them got addicted to drugs through friends. Those who were addicted to drugs were becoming drug peddlers.