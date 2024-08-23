Telangana: Fraudster gang impersonating CM’s advisor arrested

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda police arrested a group of fraudsters who allegedly posed as top officials of the Telangana government and scammed several individuals for Rs 1.29 crores.

The accused promised the individuals transfers to their preferred places, promising allotment of 2 BHK apartments offered by the government, and jobs in the Food Corporation of India.

The main accused from the gang was impersonating Vem Narender Reddy, advisor to chief minister Revanth Reddy.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Anugu Surender Reddy (34), native of Bhongir who was allegedly impersonating Vem Narender Reddy, and his alleged aids Merina Rose (52), Bolugula Anjaiah (34), Banda Venkatesh (55), Katravat Gopal Nayak (48), Angu Harshini Reddy (33), all residents of Keesara.

The police seized 98 fake flat allotment copies, duplicate government stamps, eight mobile phones, and cash totalling Rs 1,97,000 from the arrested individuals.

Also Read Eatala, Ram Chander Rao in race for BJP Telangana president post

According to the police, A Surender Reddy has an agency contract for a mid-day meals program at Zilla Parishad High School, Kushaiguda and has contacts with the Ministry of Education.

He allegedly used these contacts and duped 7 government employees who work in the education sector, into the amount of Rs 7 lakh, by posing as the advisor to chief minister, promising transfers to preferred locations.

He allegedly posed as a state government employee with high influence in the government and duped citizens by promising them 2BHK apartment allotments via government housing schemes.

Surender Reddy and his aides have duped over 100 people on this pretext, duping money to the tune of Rs 1.4 cr. The gang also cheated citizens by promising jobs at the Food Corporation of India (FCI), collecting around Rs 18.5 lakhs, the police said.

Telangana police appealed to the public to never fall into the traps of any middlemen who promise 2BHK flats or government jobs and urged the citizens to report any such suspicion from any person.