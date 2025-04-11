T-Next to provide internet to every household in Telangana: Sridhar Babu

Currently, T-Fiber services are available in 8,891 gram panchayats across 424 mandals in the state. The government plans to extend these services to an additional 7,187 panchayats soon.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 11th April 2025 8:20 am IST
T-Next to provide internet to every household in Telangana: Sridhar Babu
Telangana IT minister D Sridhar Babu at the T-Next launch event.

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has announced plans to provide internet services to every household and office across the state through its T-Fiber network, now rebranded as T-Next.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

IT and Industries minister D Sridhar Babu revealed that the initiative aims to connect all 33 districts, ensuring high-speed internet access to every home and office.

Minister Sridhar Babu inaugurated the new T-Next office in Hyderabad and Begumpet, marking a significant step in expanding the network.

MS Creative School

He emphasized that with the cooperation of cable operators, T-Next will offer TV channels along with internet services to every household.

Currently, T-Fiber services are available in 8,891 gram panchayats across 424 mandals in the state. The government plans to extend these services to an additional 7,187 panchayats soon.

The T-Fiber network has already connected 30,000 government offices, with plans to increase this number to 60,000 by 2027.

Minister Sridhar Babu also unveiled the new logo for T-Next and a vision document for T-Fiber during the event.

He has taken on the role of chairman of the Telangana Fiber Grid Corporation.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 11th April 2025 8:20 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button