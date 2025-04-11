T-Next to provide internet to every household in Telangana: Sridhar Babu

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has announced plans to provide internet services to every household and office across the state through its T-Fiber network, now rebranded as T-Next.

IT and Industries minister D Sridhar Babu revealed that the initiative aims to connect all 33 districts, ensuring high-speed internet access to every home and office.

Minister Sridhar Babu inaugurated the new T-Next office in Hyderabad and Begumpet, marking a significant step in expanding the network.

He emphasized that with the cooperation of cable operators, T-Next will offer TV channels along with internet services to every household.

Currently, T-Fiber services are available in 8,891 gram panchayats across 424 mandals in the state. The government plans to extend these services to an additional 7,187 panchayats soon.

The T-Fiber network has already connected 30,000 government offices, with plans to increase this number to 60,000 by 2027.

Minister Sridhar Babu also unveiled the new logo for T-Next and a vision document for T-Fiber during the event.

He has taken on the role of chairman of the Telangana Fiber Grid Corporation.