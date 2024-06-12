T20 WC: Indian Consulate in New York hosts reception to welcome Team India

New York: The Indian Consulate in New York hosted a reception to welcome Team India on Tuesday (local time). It is the first time that the Indian national team is playing cricket in New York, with the World Cup being held for the first time in the US.

During the event, the head coach of the Indian cricket team, Rahul Dravid, as well as the team members interacted with the Indian diaspora leaders there.

Sharing a post on X, the Consulate General of India in New York wrote, “@IndiainNewYork

hosted a reception to welcome Team India; Cd’A a.i. Amb @ranganathan_sr & Consul General @binaysrikant76 welcomed the team; Captain @ImRo45, Head Coach Mr Rahul Dravid & team members interacted with the Indian diaspora leaders from different walks of life; sincere thanks to the entire team @BCCI esp Hon. President Mr Roger Binny, Hon. Secretary @JayShah & Hon.Vice President Mr Rajeev Shukla.”

“This is the 1st time #TeamIndia is playing cricket in New York & first time playing the World Cup in the US; Cheering for Team India to go back home with the T20 World Cup!” the post read.

After winning a thrilling match against arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday, India is at the top of Group A with two wins in two games and four points.

Pakistan is in fourth place, having lost both their games to the USA and India.

The Men in Blue will lock horns with the United States next in the group stage match at the Nassau International Cricket Stadium in New York on Wednesday (June 12) which will be the 25th clash of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024.

India T20 WC squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.