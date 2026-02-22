T20 WC: Jacks Stars as England Thrash Sri Lanka by 51 Runs

Colombo: Will Jacks reflected on a clinical all-round performance after guiding England to a commanding 51-run win over Sri Lanka at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, February 22, Jacks picked up three crucial wickets as a comprehensive effort by the bowlers saw England defending a modest total of 146.

“We’re buzzing with that. At the halfway stage, we were pleased to get up to 145, but obviously, we knew we were going to have to bowl well and work hard. And we had such a brilliant start in the powerplay, Jof got us off to a good start. And then we managed to continue taking wickets all the way throughout,” Jacks said during the post-match presentation after receiving the Player of the Match award.

England’s Jofra Archer, right, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Sri Lanka’s Pathum Nissanka during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Sri Lanka and England in Pallekele, Sri Lanka, Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026. AP/PTI(AP02_22_2026_000201B)

England’s bowlers delivered exactly what was required, dismantling Sri Lanka for just 95 in a relentless display built on early breakthroughs and sustained pressure. Jacks credited familiarity with conditions and England’s spin strength as key factors behind their control.

England’s Jofra Archer, center without cap, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Sri Lanka’s Kamil Mishara during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Sri Lanka and England in Pallekele, Sri Lanka, Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026. AP/PTI(AP02_22_2026_000198A)

“We seem to do well here. We’ve obviously just come off a series against Sri Lanka at this ground. So we do know it well. Yeah, with minimum really 12 overs to spin here. That’s it. I think we spin the ball hard, which definitely helps there. And we seem to do well defending, squeezing the game, like squeezing, eking every dot out that we possibly can. And we know as a chasing side how hard it makes it,” he said.

Jacks himself played a pivotal role with the ball, embracing the responsibility of delivering in crucial phases. His willingness to step up, particularly in the powerplay, has become an important asset for England’s bowling plans.

“I love getting that responsibility with the ball. I think it encourages me to get into the game and perform better. I think I like that responsibility and bowling in the powerplay is something I’ve done a lot. So it’s not foreign to me. And when we get on the surface like that, I come into the game knowing what I need to do,” he mentioned.

The victory continued England’s winning run, even as Jacks acknowledged that the side is still striving for its best cricket. He emphasised the value of building momentum and playing with confidence as the tournament progresses.

“We haven’t quite been at our best, but importantly, we’ve been winning those close games. And I think it’s quite relieving in a way to get through that stage where you’re expected to win.

“Coming back here and against the better teams in a way, some of that pressure is off you and you just go out there and play your way. And that’s something we’ve done today. Played with freedom. And it’s just about trusting our own game. We know we’re good enough and we know if we play with that freedom and that unity that more often than not we’ll be in the right position,” Jacks concluded.