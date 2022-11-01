T20 WC: We know his quality, confident that he will do well, Dravid on KL’s form

Adelaide: Indian head coach Rahul Dravid said on Tuesday that the team is pretty confident that opener KL Rahul will do well in upcoming matches and it knows the quality he brings as a player.

Team India will take on Bangladesh in their Group 2, Super 12 match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup in Adelaide on Wednesday.

“He is a fine player. KL Rahul has been batting well and these things happen. We know his quality as a player. We are pretty confident of him doing well,” said Dravid in a pre-match press conference.

Dravid’s comments come when Rahul is battling bad form during the ongoing T20 World Cup. In his three appearances in the tournament, he has failed to cross the single-digit mark and has managed scores of 4,9,9 in the tournament, a total of 22 runs at a poor average of 7.3.

Throughout this year, KL missed a lot of action due to COVID-19 and injuries. In 13 matches this year, Rahul has scored 328 runs at a sub-par average of 27.33. Four half-centuries have come out of his bat, with his best individual score being 62. His strike rate this year is 121.03, which is not considered good for the 20-over format.

Coming to India’s match, the Men in Blue are heading into the game after a five-wicket loss to South Africa. On the other hand, Bangladesh won their previous game against Zimbabwe by three runs.

India is in the second position with four points and two wins in three matches. Bangladesh is in the third position with four points and two wins in three matches.