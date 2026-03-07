T20 World Cup 2026: ICC reveals Player of the Tournament nominees

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has named its shortlist for the Player of the Tournament award at the T20 World Cup 2026, and it’s a list that reflects just how fiercely contested this edition has been. From record-breakers to match-winners, the nominees span six nations and tell the story of a tournament that rarely gave you a dull moment.

Sanju Samson (India)

Sanju Samson’s tournament has been nothing short of a redemption arc. The Kerala wicketkeeper-batter was at his destructive best when India needed him most, with an unbeaten 97 against West Indies announcing his arrival at this level. An 89 in the semifinal against England, with India’s back against the wall, cemented his place among the tournament’s standout performers.

If India lifts the trophy, Samson’s name will be right at the centre of that story.

Tim Seifert and Rachin Ravindra (New Zealand)

New Zealand’s journey to the final has been built on balance, and these two nominations capture that perfectly. Opener Tim Seifert was the glue at the top, with 274 runs across eight matches at 45.66, the kind of consistency that wins tournaments, not just games.

Further down the order and with the ball, Rachin Ravindra’s 11 wickets, many of them coming in the crucial middle overs, gave New Zealand a tactical dimension that opposition sides simply couldn’t solve. Together, they’ve been the engine room of a Black Caps side that has looked ominously complete.

Will Jacks (England)

Not many players in the history of the T20 World Cup can claim four Player of the Match awards in a single tournament. Shane Watson is one of them. Will Jacks is now another. The Surrey allrounder has been England’s Swiss Army knife throughout. His unbeaten 53 to guide England past Italy, followed by a devastating 3/22 to rip through Sri Lanka’s middle order, are just two entries on a highlight reel that kept growing. England’s campaign has had his fingerprints all over it.

Sahibzada Farhan (Pakistan)

Pakistan may have gone home early, but Farhan made sure no one forgot they were there. He became the first batter in history to score two centuries in a single T20 World Cup, finishing the tournament with a staggering 383 runs at an average of 76.60. In a format where the hundred is still considered a rarity, doing it twice is borderline absurd.

His nomination is thoroughly deserved. This was one of the great individual batting performances in tournament history, regardless of team result.

Shadley van Schalkwyk (USA)

Four matches. Thirteen wickets. One defining moment, a four-wicket haul against defending champions India that had American cricket fans losing their minds. Van Schalkwyk’s nomination is perhaps the most remarkable story on this list. The USA aren’t supposed to produce bowlers who dismantle the world’s best batting lineup, but here we are.

He’s set a benchmark that will be talked about in American cricketing circles for years to come.

Aiden Markram and Lungi Ngidi (South Africa)

South Africa might not be in the final, but two of their players have every right to be on this list. Markram led from the front throughout – 286 runs across eight matches, including an unbeaten 86 against New Zealand that single-handedly dragged the Proteas to a stunning chase of 176 in 17.1 overs. That innings alone deserves recognition.

Ngidi, meanwhile, was arguably the most reliable bowler in the entire tournament. Twelve wickets in seven matches at an economy of 7.19, and even in the game where he didn’t take a wicket against India, he conceded just 15 runs in four overs. He opened the tournament with a four-wicket burst against Canada and never let the standards slip. In a format that chews up bowlers for breakfast, that kind of consistency is rare. The winner will be announced at the conclusion of the final. It’s a genuinely difficult call, and that, in itself, says everything about the quality of cricket this tournament has produced.