T20 World Cup 2026: India race to 127/1 after 10 overs against New Zealand

Published: 8th March 2026 8:06 pm IST|   Updated: 8th March 2026 8:29 pm IST
India's Ishan Kishan plays a shot during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 final cricket match between India and New Zealand at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil) (PTI03_08_2026_000510A) *** Local Caption ***

Ahmedabad: Abhishek Sharma blazed away to an 18-ball fifty as India raced to 127 for one after 10 overs against New Zealand in the T20 World Cup final here on Sunday.

Abhishek got out for a 21-ball 52, but the in-form Sanju Samson was going strong on 48 off 30 balls in the company of Ishank Kishan (20 off 10 balls).

Both India openers were dealing in fours and sixes after being asked to bat first by New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner.

The Kiwis brought back in pacer Jacob Duffy to their playing eleven in place of all-rounder Luke McConchie.

India retained the same eleven from the second semifinal against England in Mumbai.

Brief Scores:

India: 127/1 in 10 overs (Abhishek Sharma 52, Sanju Samson 48 batting).

