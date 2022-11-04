T20 World Cup: Ireland opt to bowl against New Zealand

Adelaide: Ireland skipper Andrew Balbirnie won the toss and opted to bowl first against New Zealand in its final Super-12 encounter in the ongoing T20 World Cup at the Adelaide Oval on Friday.

New Zealand may march in as favorites going into the match but can’t write off Ireland as the latter has the firepower to upset a top team like the Kiwis.

Also Read Will never forget the reception in India after winning 1975 hockey world cup, says BP Govinda

The Kiwi camp have ticked most boxes but will hope for their captain Kane Williamson to return to form and lead the side with the bat as well.

Defending champions Australia will be keenly looking at the match as a win for Ireland will favor their chances of qualifying for the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup.