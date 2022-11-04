T20 World Cup: Pakistani actress promises to marry Zimbabwean guy if Zimbabwe beats India

Pakistani actress Sehar Shinwari on Thursday tweeted that she will marry a Zimbabwean guy if Zimbabwe beats the Indian team in the T20 world cup match that is scheduled to be played on November 6.

As soon as her tweet went viral on social media, many netizens started expressing their views. Most of them started mocking her.

One of the Twitterati reminded the actress of the promise she made last month. In October, the actress wrote, ‘If India wins today, I’ll delete Twitter forever and never come back’.

Replying to the tweet, the twitter user wrote, ‘That is okay but when will this be happening’

Following are some other reactions of twitterati

Indian, Zimbabwean teams to clash on Sunday

On Sunday, India and Zimbabwe are going to play a match. The match become crucial after Pakistan won against South Africa on Thursday.

India is currently in the driver’s seat, having earned the top spot with a total of six points by virtue of their thrilling five-run win against Bangladesh, and the team looks in complete control as they wait for the Zimbabwe challenge, but should they suffer a defeat, the situation could change drastically for the 2007 champions.

South Africa had a chance to officially confirm their spot in the top two with a win over Pakistan on Thursday, but they fell well short of the DLS target and will have to win their final game against the Netherlands to seal a semifinal berth. However, should the Netherlands pull off an upset, it will open the door for either Pakistan or Bangladesh, who face off in the second game on Sunday, to win and book a spot in the final four.