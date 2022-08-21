Taapsee Pannu bashes KRK for trying to ‘finish Bollywood’

Mumbai: Taapsee Pannu’s latest film ‘Dobaaraa’, an Anurag Kashyap directorial is being praised by film critics for the brilliant storyline, and the splendid performances by all the characters. However, self-proclaimed ‘critic’ KRK, who is notorious for constantly bashing the Bollywood fraternity, slammed the film and its box office collection on Twitter.

Bollywood filmmaker Hansal Mehta took to Twitter to share KRK’s tweet on ‘Dobaaraa’ and defend the Taapsee Pannu starrer by saying, “Dobaaraa has done 72 lacs from 370 screens. Which is more than decent. It is these self-proclaimed experts/critics who are part of the malaise affecting us. The industry created these monsters by sucking up to them, paying them and now getting kicked in the back by them.”

#Dobaaraa has done 72 lacs from 370 screens. Which is more than decent. It is these self-proclaimed experts/critics who are part of the malaise affecting us. The industry created these monsters by sucking up to them, paying them and now getting kicked in the back by them. pic.twitter.com/HwMAeyXwxP — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) August 20, 2022

Furthermore, Taapsee Pannu took a dig at KRK by replying to Hansal Mehta’s tweet in Hindi and said “Sir, no matter how much you repeat a lie often, it won’t become the truth. And these people who have relevance just because of the films, are only trying to finish the industry. Imagine how foolish they are. Anyways, Dobaaraa is a little difficult for them to comprehend, can you blame them?”

Sir झूट को जितना मर्ज़ी ज़ोर ज़ोर से बोला जाए वो सच नहीं बन जाता । और ये लोग जिनकी relevance ही films की वजह से है वो ही industry को खतम करने में लगे है तो सोचो कितने मूर्ख होंगे। वैसे भी #Dobaaraa इनके दिमाग़ के लिए थोड़ी कठिन फ़िल्म है तो बेचारे क्या कर सकते है। https://t.co/p4q0A82S5M — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) August 20, 2022

Taapsee Pannu’s ‘Dobaaraa’ is said to be doing better than most Bollywood movies released in recent times. In fact, trade analyst Taran Adarsh recently tweeted, “DoBaaraa opens to better numbers than expected… In fact, much better than #Taapsee’s previous film #ShabaashMithu… Picked up at select premium multiplexes towards evening/night shows… Fri ₹ 72 lacs [370 screens].”

‘Dobaaraa’ also stars Pavail Gulati, Nassar, and Rahul Bhat in pivotal roles. It’s an official remake of the 2018 Spanish film Mirage.