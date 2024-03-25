Taapsee Pannu gets married in a secret wedding: Reports

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu has finally tied the knot with her long-term boyfriend, Mathias Boe in Udaipur. This news was confirmed by News18. The report claims that Taapsee and Mathias got married on Saturday, March 23.

The pre-wedding ceremonies began on Wednesday and the intimate functions were attended by their families and close friends including Anurag Kashyap and Kanika Dhillon.

According to other media reports, Taapsee will soon throw a party in Mumbai for friends and colleagues and she is expected to announce her wedding officially soon.

Taapsee Pannu Wedding Pictures

Sharing a glimpse of the wedding on Instagram, Pavail Gulati wrote, “Twinkle twinkle little star, we have no idea where we are!.”

Kanika Dhillon too shared pictures with hashtag, ‘Mere yaar ki shaadi hai’.

Who is Mathias Boe?

Mathias Boe, a former professional badminton player from Denmark, boasts an impressive career, including a gold medal at the 2015 European Games and two-time European champions titles in 2012 and 2017. Having retired from professional badminton in 2020, Boe now serves as the men’s doubles coach for the India national badminton team, as per reports.