Taapsee Pannu wants her ‘boycott trend’ on Twitter

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film ‘Dobaara’ which is directed by Anurag Kashyap. It is slated to release in theatres on August 19 and the duo is on a promotional spree all around the country.

Recently, in an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Taapsee Pannu revealed that she too wants her ‘boycott trend’ on Twitter. Her comment was in relation to the recent #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha and #BoycottRakshaBandhanMovie trends on Twitter.

Taapsee was asked if she felt worried about these kinds of trends. She quick-wittedly replied that her film ‘Dobaara’ should also be boycotted. She said, “Please everyone boycott our film Dobaaraa. Agar Aamir Khan aur Akshay Kumar boycott ho sakte hain (If actors like Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar are getting boycotted) then I also want to be in that league. What is this?”

Taapsee Pannu further added that it doesn’t matter if the people watch the film but they should definitely boycott her film.

Anurag Kashyap chimed in and said he feels left out for not trending on Twitter and said he wants a #BoycottKashyap trend too.

For the unversed, in the past one week, Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar came under fire after old controversies and statements of the actors resurfaced on the internet. This has led to calls of boycotting Aamir’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ and Akshay’s ‘Raksha Bandhan’, on Twitter.

A few days back, Aamir Khan had addressed the netizens who are boycotting Laal Singh Chaddha and said, “I feel sad that some of the people who are saying this, in their hearts, they believe that I am someone who doesn’t like India. In their hearts, they believe, but it is untrue. I really love India. That’s how I am. It is rather unfortunate if some people feel that way. I want to assure everyone that it’s not the case so please don’t boycott my films, please watch my films.”