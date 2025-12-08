Tabla maestro Fazal Qureshi to perform at Golconda Fort Festival on Dec 12

Hyderabad: Tabla maestro Fazal Qureshi, who is also the brother of tabla legend Zakir Hussain, is all set to enthrall Hyderabadis along with other artists like Vijay Prakash (vocalist), Dilshad Khan (sarangi), Sridar Parthasarathy (mridangam), and others on December 12 as part of the performances at the Golconda Fort as part of a cultural festival.

Crraft of Art, a cultural organisation, is hosting the Golconda Fort Festival here at the historic site. The event celebrates 16 years of the organisation’s work uniting music, light, and heritage at India’s monuments. It is being held in association with the Telangana Department of Language and Culture.



The Golconda Fort festival will begin with Telangana folk performances across the fort from 3 pm to 5:30 pm, bringing traditional dances and storytelling to life at the fort. The evening will feature a concert at the Rani Mahal, titled ‘Drums of India’ where music and performances will fill the fort. Entry to the festival is free with prior registration at Bookmyshow, said a press release.

“We have spent years finding ways to bridge the gap between tradition and the present, and there’s no better place to do this than Golconda Fort, where history pulses through the stones and echoes in every corner,” said Birwa Qureshi, Crraft Of Art founder.

Event details

The ‘Drums of India’ performance will bring together distinguished artists led by Ustad Fazal Qureshi, and other celebrated artists to bring a range of Indian classical and contemporary music to resonate within the fort’s unique acoustics.

Fazal Qureshi, who leads the musical evening at the Golconda Fort Festival, stated, “Performing at Golconda Fort feels like an invitation to connect with history on a deeper level. The acoustics and atmosphere of this place are unlike any other, and I look forward to sharing this special moment with the audience.”

Festival Details:

3:00 pm to 5:30 pm – Telangana folk performances across the fort.

(Free and open to all visitors).

Evening Concert at Rani Mahal Courtyard – Free entry by prior registration only.

Entry is free but strictly by prior registration on BookMyShow. Physical invites must be collected at the fort for access to the Rani Mahal Courtyard.