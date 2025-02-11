Tablets seized in Telangana for violating drug regulations

Hyderabad: The Drugs Control Administration officials in Ramagundam, Peddapalli District, have detected the product RedFer-XT Tablets (Ferrous Ascorbate, Folic Acid Tablets & Zinc Tablets) circulating in the market. The product was found to be manufactured by Br Nutracare, located in Vijaya Gardens Colony, Bandlaguda, Hyderabad, and marketed by Dr. Sri Reddy’s Laab, located in Sai Nagar Colony, Nagole Village, Hyderabad.

The said product was falsely manufactured under a food license (FSSAI license) and falsely claimed to be a food product/nutraceutical, said DCA officials.

According to the label composition of the product, it is classified as a drug under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940.

The product must be manufactured only under a drug license issued under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, adhering strictly to the Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) outlined in Schedule M of the Drugs Rules. Additionally, it must meet the quality standards prescribed in the Indian Pharmacopoeia (IP) as mandated.