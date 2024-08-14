Tabu’s first official look from ‘Dune: Prophecy’ series out

New Delhi: After giving a brief glimpse of characters’ look in ‘Dune: Prophecy’ teaser the makers on Tuesday shared the first official look of actor Tabu from the series.

She will be seen as Sister Francesca in the show.

Excited about the series, Tabu said, “It has been an extraordinary experience playing Sister Francesca in Dune: Prophecy right from the moment I was approached for it, and I said yes without batting an eyelid. It’s an actor’s delight to be trusted by the creators with a character that is so interesting, intriguing, intelligent and emotionally powerful.”

She added, “Needless to say, it was such an immersive process diving into the depths of her complexity. I’m so excited to bring her story to the Indian and global audience through JioCinema. Stay tuned as you’ll see me a little later in the season, but the Dune Universe is so rich in its history and intrigue, I can’t wait for audiences around the world to explore it!”

In the first look, Tabu can be seen dressed in black, with her hair in a ponytail.

‘Dune: Prophecy is set 10,000 years before the events of the recent films and is based on Sisterhood of Dune, a novel by Brian Herbert (the son of Dune author Frank Herbert) and Kevin J. Anderson.

It will follow two Harkonnen sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind and establish the fabled sect that will become known as the Bene Gesserit, as per The Hollywood Reporter. The series was developed as an original for HBO’s sibling streamer Max but will instead premiere under the HBO umbrella — meaning it will air on the cable network and stream on Max — as part of a rebranding strategy at parent company Warner Bros. Discovery.

In the project, Tabu will share screen space with renowned actors such as Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, Johdi May, Travis Fimmel, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Mark Strong, Chloe Lea, Josh Heuston and Jade Anouka among others.

The series is co-produced by Max and Legendary Television, with Legendary also producing the film franchise. The release date of the show is kept under wraps.

Tabu explored western cinema for the first time in 2006 with ‘The Namesake’.

Directed by Mira Nair, the film, which also starred Irrfan Khan, opened to positive reviews, and was lauded by almost every critic across the globe. Her second film ‘Life of Pi’ (2012), went a step ahead, and won four Oscars, including the Best Director for Ang Lee.