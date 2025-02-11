Tacos, Burritos and more for just Rs 100 at this Hyderabad cafe

California Burrito, a prominent Mexican fast-food chain, is celebrating the grand opening of its 100th store with a special offer for Hyderabadis. On February 15th, for one day only, every item on the menu will be available for just Rs 100, making it an unmissable deal for Mexican food lovers in the city.

Where can you avail this offer?

In Hyderabad, California Burrito has established a significant presence with multiple outlets catering to the city’s diverse culinary preferences. Notable locations include:

Sarath City Mall, Kondapur

Next Galleria Mall, Punjagutta

Inorbit Mall , Madhapur

, Nexus Hyderabad Mall , Kukatpally

, Himayatnagar

Banjara Hills

Kompally

What to expect at California Burrito?

Each of these outlets offers a variety of Mexican favorites, including burritos, bowls, tacos, nachos, and quesadillas. The Rs 100 promotion applies to all items, allowing customers to enjoy a fully loaded burrito or a cheesy plate of nachos at a fraction of the usual price. The brand is known for its fresh, made-to-order meals, allowing customers to customize their food with a wide selection of rice, beans, vegetables, protein, sauces, and toppings.

This milestone celebration not only marks the brand’s growth but also offers Hyderabadis an affordable way to indulge in authentic Mexican cuisine. Whether you’re a long-time fan or new to California Burrito, this is an opportune moment to savor their diverse menu offerings.