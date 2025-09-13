Tahsildar held for sexual harassment of woman officer in Telangana

Hyderabad: A tahsildar was arrested on Friday, September 12, for allegedly sexually harassing a woman officer in Telangana’s Jagtial district.

According to town police, the tahsildar, identified as Ravinder, was leading an inquiry team assessing the allocation of Indiramma houses to beneficiaries. The woman officer was part of the team. While conducting an inspection at the Nukapalli Indiramma housing site three days ago, Ravinder reportedly sexually harassed her.

Following the incident, she filed a complaint with Jagtial town police. Police arrested Ravinder and produced him before the court.

A Tahsildar was arrested on Friday, September 12 for sexually harassing a woman officer in Telangana's Jagtial district.



According to the Jagtial town police, the Tahsildar identified as Ravinder was heading an inquiry team for providing Indiramma houses to beneficiaries. The… pic.twitter.com/dgdn0F8UxD — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) September 13, 2025

In a similar incident in July, a former councillor in Narayankhed was booked for harassing inmates of a girls’ hostel in Sangareddy. Rajesh, who is the son of the hostel warden, was accused of “misbehaving” with minor girls during frequent visits to the hostel.

The man is reportedly a former Congress party councillor.