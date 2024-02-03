Tahsildar murdered in Visakhapatnam

Police registered a case and took up investigation. Sources said four suspects have been picked up for questioning.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 3rd February 2024 1:14 pm IST
Crime Scene Investigation

Visakhapatnam: A government official was murdered by an unidentified man in Kommadi, a suburb of Visakhapatnam, police said on Saturday.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

Ramanaiah, a tahsildar, was attacked by the assailant with iron rods on Friday night in the cellar of an apartment complex.

According to police, the tahsildar, who was living in a rented flat, reached home from the office at around 8 p.m. He received a phone call around 10.15 p.m. and he went to the cellar to meet a person.

MS Education Academy

CCTV footage shows there was a heated argument between the two, and the assailant attacked him with an iron rod and escaped. Ramanaiah sustained injuries on head.

Also Read
All parties should come together to fight BJP in Lok Sabha polls: Jairam Ramesh

Hearing the commotion, the security staff of the building rushed to the cellar. They informed his family members, who shifted him to a hospital. The official succumbed early Saturday.

Police registered a case and took up investigation. Sources said four suspects have been picked up for questioning.

Police commissioner A Ravi Shankar and other police officials visited the spot.

Ramanaiah was recently transferred from Chinagadali (Visakhapatnam Rural) to Bantupalli in Vizianagaram district two days ago as part of transfers ahead of elections.

He had joined the revenue department a decade ago and is survived by wife and two children.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 3rd February 2024 1:14 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button