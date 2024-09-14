Taj Mahal’s iconic dome leaks after heavy rains

The iconic Taj Mahal, renowned as one of the world’s most eminent landmarks, has been affected by recent heavy rains in Agra, causing significant concerns. Officials have identified leakage in the main dome and have announced that urgent repairs will be undertaken to address the damage and preserve the monument’s structural integrity

Agra has been hit by heavy rains over the last three days, resulting in extensive waterlogging across the city. Flooding affected a national highway, submerged crops, and caused water to choke upscale neighbourhoods.

Recent heavy rains have led to water leakage at the main dome of the Taj Mahal, a UNESCO World Heritage site and one of the seven wonders of the world. However, flooding in the monument’s garden

The adjacent garden was submerged due to heavy rains, but the monument’s foundations remain secure. Superintending chief of the ASI, Agra circle, Rajkumar Patel stated that drone cameras were utilized to inspect the structure and assess any potential issues.

Patel told news agency PTI, “Yes, we observed leakage in the main dome of the Taj Mahal. Upon inspection, it was found to be caused by seepage, and no damage has occurred. We verified the condition of the dome using a drone camera.”

A team from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) is currently investigating the leakage issue at the Taj Mahal.