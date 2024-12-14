Tajinder Bagga finally EXITS Bigg Boss 18, fans ‘very happy’

Bagga’s exit has brought a wave of joy among fans, who were increasingly frustrated with his lackluster presence on the show

Bigg Boss 18 contestant Tajinder Bagga eliminated (Image Source: X)

Mumbai: The long-standing wish of Bigg Boss 18 viewers has finally been granted as Tajinder Bagga bids farewell to the show. Bagga, who was nominated alongside Digvijay Rathee, Chahat Pandey, Edin Rose, Vivian Dsena, and Karanveer Mehra, has been eliminated after weeks of surviving numerous eviction rounds.

Fans Celebrate Tajinder Bagga’s Elimination

Bagga’s exit has brought a wave of joy among fans, who were increasingly frustrated with his lackluster presence on the show. Many viewers expressed their relief on social media, with comments pouring in that Bagga contributed very little to the game and often appeared disengaged.

One user tweeted, “Finally! Tajinder Bagga is out. He should’ve been evicted weeks ago. No spice, no drama, just boring!” Another fan wrote, “So happy! Now the show can finally focus on more deserving contestants.”

With Bagga’s eviction, the competition intensifies as 14 contestants remain in the race for the Bigg Boss 18 trophy.

