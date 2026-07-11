Hyderabad’s food scene is always buzzing with new cafes, but Chai Chakhna Company stands out by bringing some of India’s most-loved vegetarian street foods under one roof.

From Mumbai’s famous vada pav to Bihar’s litti chokha and Kolkata’s kachori, the cafe offers a delicious food journey across the country without leaving the city. Its affordable prices, authentic flavours and refreshing chai have made it a favourite among Hyderabad’s food lovers.

The brand recently celebrated the opening of its third outlet, which is also its first corporate outlet. On the occasion, founder Bhanita reflected on her journey, saying, “Coming back to the corporate world not as an employee, but with our own brand is a feeling I can’t describe.”

Where to Visit

The cafe has outlets in Jubilee Hills, near Check Post Metro, and Kondapur in Hanuman Nagar. Whether you are planning a quick tea break, a casual evening snack or a weekend outing with family, the cafe offers a warm and lively atmosphere.

A Menu That Travels Across India

The biggest attraction is its pan-India menu. Diners can enjoy Lucknow-style Chaat, Kolkata Club Kachori, Bihar’s Litti Chokha, Rajasthan’s Dal Baati Churma, Mumbai’s Vada Pav and Pav Bhaji, along with authentic Punjabi stuffed parathas. Every visit feels like a mini food tour across India.

Must-Try Chai and Snacks

Tea is the star of the menu. The aromatic Kesar Chai and strong Kadak Chai are customer favourites. Pair them with the popular Bun Irani Maska for a comforting snack.

Other must-try dishes include the buttery Balle Balle Paratha, Onion Cheese Paratha, Palak Patta Chaat, Veg Mushroom Momos, Soupy Maggi, Peri Peri Paneer Corn Sandwich and crispy Rampuri UP Wala Puri.

End your meal with the rich Rabdi Jalebi or cool off with Mango Lassi, Malai Lassi, Rose Lassi, Mohabbat Ka Sharbat or Cold Coffee.

Pure Ingredients, Pocket-Friendly Prices

The cafe says its food is prepared without refined oil, artificial colours or preservatives, focusing on fresh ingredients and authentic taste. Prices are equally appealing.

A cup of Kadak Chai starts at around Rs.30, Pani Puri costs about Rs.39, Bun Irani Maska is priced around Rs.59, while Litti Chokha is available for Rs.99. A satisfying meal for two can be enjoyed for around Rs.300.

Why Hyderabad Is Loving It

From food bloggers to everyday chai lovers, Chai Chakhna Company has quickly become one of Hyderabad’s most talked-about vegetarian hangouts.

Its unique concept of serving iconic street foods from across India, combined with affordable prices and comforting cups of chai, makes it a must-visit destination for anyone looking to explore new flavours in the city.