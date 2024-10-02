Take a tour inside Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma’s 34 crore house

Mumbai: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, often called ‘Virushka,’ are one of India’s most popular celebrity couples. From their incredible careers to their beautiful relationship, they’re always in the spotlight.

In December 2017, they surprised everyone with their private wedding in Tuscany, which got everyone talking. And now, they are dotting parents to adorable kids Vamika and Akaay.

They live in a a stunning home in Mumbai, worth a huge Rs 34 crore. Let’s take a tour inside their lavish abode.

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma’s Luxurious Home

Back in 2016, Virat bought a beautiful apartment in Omkar 1973, a luxury complex located in Worli, Mumbai. This 7,171-square-foot apartment is in Tower C, the most luxurious tower of the three in the complex, and offers a breathtaking view of the Arabian Sea. With its high-end features, it’s the perfect blend of elegance and comfort, making it the ideal home for the couple.

The building itself is impressive, with three towers standing over 70 floors tall. It’s a top choice for those looking for a modern and luxurious lifestyle in the city.

What’s Inside Their Apartment?

Virat and Anushka’s home is a true symbol of luxury. The apartment has a 13-foot-high ceiling, making the space feel open and airy. Each bedroom comes with a private deck or veranda, allowing the couple to enjoy the amazing sea views whenever they want.

The apartment also has an indoor gym, which is a must for the fitness-loving couple. With Virat being a top athlete and Anushka staying committed to her fitness routine, the gym is one of the most important parts of their home. Apart from that, the apartment is equipped with all the modern comforts and features they need for a relaxed lifestyle.

Although Virat and Anushka are constantly busy with their careers, they make time to enjoy the simple things at home. When they aren’t traveling or working, the couple likes to spend time working out, cooking meals together, and enjoying quiet moments in their home. Their Mumbai apartment is a peaceful place where they can recharge away from the public eye.