Take action against agencies delaying Hyderabad road work: CM

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy on Friday, September 13, expressed dissatisfaction on the slow pace of road construction of 811 kilometres of roadways which was taken up under the Strategic Road Development Program (SRDP) in Hyderabad five years ago. He also noted at the ‘poor’ maintenance of roads.

Revanth Reddy also asked authorities to take action contract agencies which have delayed the construction of the SRDP road ways in Hyderabad, for which the contract agreement will end in December this year. “The CM wanted all the road works to be monitored and repaired immediately,” said a press release from the Telangana chief minister’s office.

It added that Revanth Reddy asked officials to submit a complete report to him within 15 days regarding the contractors who have not completed the works so far. “Action will also be taken against the officials if they submit false reports, the CM warned,” the release added. The Telangana chief minister held a review on the development of Hyderabad and also progress of road works, footpaths, cleaning and other works taken up under the GHMC limits at the Secretariat on Friday.

Promote Greater Hyderabad as ‘Clean City’ on lines of Indore: CM

Revanth Reddy also asked officials to come up with a plan to promote the Greater Hyderabad area as a wonderful “Clean City” on the lines of the India’s cleanest city Indore. Officials of the Telangana Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) have been asked to visit Indore and conduct a study on the systems and procedures adopted for maintenance.

He also asked officials to study the mobilization of income resources by the Indore municipal corporation for the maintenance of the clean city. The chief minister emphasized that the GHMC should focus on garbage collection along with the proper maintenance of the roads. The authorities were asked to develop a mechanism for the supervision of garbage collection from every house regularly by using new technology like GIS and QR scan if necessary.

The Telangana chief also advised officials to make clear plans for the mobilization of funds for the ongoing works in GHMC without financial challenges. Temporary adjustments will be made for the payment of the pending dues, he stated. GHMC officials have also been instructed to find ways to increase revenues and also plug the loopholes in the income generation.

‘Speed up Musi Riverfront Development Project: CM to officials

The Telangana chief minister made it clear that displaced persons from the Musi catchment area will be provided rehabilitation and resettlement. “The displaced should be given the assurance of rehabilitation without giving a scope of injustice to them. The CM ordered the officials to visit the resettlement colonies and inquire about the necessary infrastructure created in the habitations,” said the release.