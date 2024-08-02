Take action against IAS Officer for views on UPSC reservation for PwD: MLC

Hyderabad: Congress MLC Jeevan Reddy has appealed to the Telangana government to take stringent action against IAS Officer Smita Sabharwal, who recently expressed views against the Persons with Disabilities (PwD) reservation in the Civil Services Examination (CSE) conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

Participating in the discussion in the Legislative Council on Thursday, the Congress MLC expressed anger at Smita Sabharwal for making derogatory remarks against differently-abled individuals, stating that her comments were humiliating and hurt the moral integrity of the disabled.

“Smita Sabharwal, being in a responsible position, has questioned the entire reservation system by making derogatory remarks against differently-abled persons. The State government should take immediate action against the senior IAS officer and send a strong message in support of disabled persons,” Jeevan Reddy said.

“Why is the State government not initiating action even though there is a possibility of taking action against her as per the law? Don’t prolong the matter,” Jeevan Reddy added.

IAS officer’s views on PwD reservation in UPSC

Amid the debate over reservation for UPSC aspirants under the PwD category, which was triggered by the scrutiny of Abhishek Singh and Puja Khedkar, the IAS officer wrote on her X handle, “With all due respect to the Differently Abled.

Does an Airline hire a pilot with disability? Or would you trust a surgeon with a disability.

The nature of the #AIS ( IAS/IPS/IFoS) is field-work, long taxing hours, listening first hand to people’s grievances-which requires physical fitness.

Why does this premier service need this Quota in the first place!”

Following the comment on PwD reservation in UPSC CSE, a senior advocate of the Supreme Court reacted by writing, “Amazed that an IAS officer would be so fundamentally ignorant about disability. Most disabilities have no impact on stamina. Or intelligence. But this tweet shows enlightenment and diversity are badly needed.“

Madam I am fundamentally aware of the needs of the job.

The issue here is about the suitability for a ground job.

Also I firmly believe other Services within the Govt such as desk/think-tank nature is well suited.

Please don’t jump to conclusions. Legal framework is for overall… https://t.co/q8u7wNIcPJ — Smita Sabharwal (@SmitaSabharwal) July 21, 2024

Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi also reacted to the tweet and wrote, “This is such a pathetic and exclusionary view to have. Interesting to see how bureaucrats are showing their limited thoughts and their privilege too.“

This is such a pathetic and exclusionary view to have. Interesting to see how bureaucrats are showing their limited thoughts and their privilege too https://t.co/n2seGiI0qP — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) July 21, 2024

Bala Latha Mallavarapu condemns remarks

Later, Bala Latha Mallavarapu said that Smita Sabharwal’s remarks on PwD reservation in UPSC CSE undermine the decisions of the judiciary and Parliament. She also questioned the qualifications of the officer to comment on the issue.

She further demanded that Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy take action against the IAS officer under the Code of Conduct.

Now, MLC also appealed to the state government to take action against the officer.