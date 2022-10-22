‘Take money from BJP, vote for TRS’, says KTR ahead of Munugode bypoll

Hyderabad: Ahead of the Munugode by-poll, Telangana Rashtra Samithi working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Friday urged people to take money from Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) but vote for TRS.

KTR’s statement comes a day after Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay told Munugode electors to take money from Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), but elect his party candidate Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy. The TRS working president alleged that the BJP was openly distributing money to lure voters ahead of the crucial bypolls.

KTR said that Reddy was trying to buy people’s self-respect and went on question Prime Minister Narendra Modi for failing to keep his promises. He further attacked the Centre for failing to provide funds to Telangana.

Addressing a rally in Choutuppal KTR said, “Asia’s biggest Industrial hub will be set up at Dandumalkapur on 580 acres of land 220 companies will operate their offices in the hub.”