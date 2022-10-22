Telangana: Congress won’t win Munugode, says Komatireddy Venkat Reddy in viral video

Hyderabad: Hours after the leak of an audio clip in which Congress’ Komatireddy Venkat Reddy was heard urging a party leader to back his brother and BJP candidate Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy, another video surfaced online in which the Bhongir MP is seen openly predicting that the Congress will lose the bypoll and that BJP will win.

“I have been in position for 25 years. Won elections 5 times. Enough for me!” he said. In the video, he can also be heard complaining about Revanth Reddy being the state party chief.

The grand old party’s internal fights surface just days before Bharat Jodo Yatra’s entry into the state on October 23.

Congress MP N. Uttam Kumar Reddy had informed that AICC leader Rahul Gandhi would interact with all sections of society during his stay in Telangana for Bharat Jodo Yatra from October 23 to November 7.

Also Read Rahul will interact with all during stay in Telangana: Uttam

I have been in position for 25yrs. Won elections 5 times. Enough for me!’. He goes on to bicker about @revanth_anumula being PCC. @INCTelangana always was wary of Komatireddy brothers’ temper/ trust issues. The traits are said to be the reason for KVR not being considered for PCC — Revathi (@revathitweets) October 22, 2022

The audio leak from the day before, reportedly by Munugode Congress leaders, was perceived by the core party members as a furious response to what they perceived as an internal attempt to damage Palvai Sravanthi’s chances of winning the byelection.

It is interesting that the leak occurred the day after Pradesh Congress Committee president A. Revanth Reddy made a heartfelt plea to party members to defend the Congress against the BJP and the TRS, who, according to him, were working together to drive the party out of Telangana.