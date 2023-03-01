Take our help: Telangana debt relief commission to farmers who faced losses

Hyderabad: Telangana Farmers Debt Relief Commission Nagurla Venkateshwarlu reached out to debt-ridden farmers and agricultural workers who are at loss to approach the commission for help if required.

In a press release on Wednesday, Venkateshwarlu said, “Agricultural laborers, rural artisans, and small farmers with land below 5 acres, who have taken loans from private mediums and banks for agriculture and could not pay them back due to losses are requested not to be disheartened and kindly reach out to the commission.”

Highlighting the various agricultural-related welfare schemes introduced by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi-led state government, Venkateshwarlu encouraged those to reap benefits from the programs.

“Chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has implemented 24-hour electricity supply, farmer debt relief, Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, and various projects for the betterment of Telangana farmers,” said Venkateshwarlu.