Telangana: Over 90k farmer families receive Rs 4.8 crore under Rythu Bima

Hyderabad: Over 97,913 farmers in the state have received nearly Rs 4,896 crore under the Rythu Bima, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari said here at a review meeting with the agriculture department at BRKR Bhavan on Wednesday.

The Rythu Bima or Farmers Group Life Insurance Scheme is a welfare scheme introduced by the KCR government in 2018. It provides financial relief and social security to farmers or their relations in cases of farmer deaths. Farmers between the age group of 18-59 years can avail the insurance.

In the meeting, it was revealed that around 65 lakh farmers had received Rs.65,191 crore under the Rythu Bandhu welfare scheme.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Secretary said that many agricultural goals were achieved after the state was formed.

“The goal of one crore acres of Magani has been achieved due to pro-agricultural policies. Schemes such as the Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, 24-hour electricity supply, purchase of agricultural produce, have given a big boost to farmers,” she said.

“During Vanakalam and Yasangi season, paddy is cultivated in a total of one crore twenty lakh acres of land statewide. After paddy, cotton is grown on 56.37 lakh acres of land. Telangana is second and third in rice and cotton production respectively,” she remarked.

On the sale of fake seeds to farmers, she said that the government has taken appropriate steps to deal with the issue. “As many as 551 people have been arrested and 347 cases have been registered. Out of these, 16 people have been booked under the PD Act and 11,872 quintals of fake seeds have been seized,” she informed.

To educate farmers on new agriculture tools and technologies, a special steering committee has been formed under the Chairmanship of the Chief Secretary has been formed.

The Chief Secretary also suggested that horticulture should be encouraged among the farming community to grow more vegetables.

On the sale of adulterated oils, the Chief Secretary asked officials to take stricter steps to curb the menace.