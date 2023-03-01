Telangana: 2K students in Rajanna-Sircilla receive tabs from KTR

Hyderabad: Telangana IT minister K T Rama Rao distributed tablets to around 2,000 students as an initiative for government school upgradation, under the Mana Ooru-Mana Badi programme on Tuesday.

The distribution was undertaken as a ‘Gift a Smile’ initiative at an event held at the government junior college ground in Yellareddypet mandal of Rajanna-Sircilla district.

గతంలో సిరిసిల్ల పట్టణంలో 1000 విద్యార్థులకు డిజిటల్ ట్యాబ్‌లను అందజేయగా, నేడు ఎల్లారెడ్డిపేట మండలంలో మరో 2000 మంది విద్యార్థులకు ట్యాబ్‌లను అందజేశారు. pic.twitter.com/Xqq8gQUbKo — Minister for IT, Industries, MA & UD, Telangana (@MinisterKTR) February 28, 2023

KTR while speaking at the event said, “1,000 tabs were distributed earlier, and another 2,000 tabs were distributed freely to the students along with the study materials required for students to face competitive examinations.”

“By utilising these properly, the students must excel in the competitive examinations,” he added.

Investing a total amount of Rs 85,000, the materials were given to students for free with the cost of each tablet piece worth Rs 10,000 and the study material Rs 75,000.

“If the students reach a high position by utilizing them, not only their parents but even the government would feel happy,” the minister said.

Anticipating the college ground to be transformed into a mini-stadium, KTR said that the Yellareddypet junior college will be developed on par with the KG to PG campus present in Gambhiraopet Mandal, like that of a corporate educational institution, with an investment of Rs 7 crores.

KTR later inaugurated a 25 bedded old age home at Yellareddypet mandal, which was the first such entity established by the Telangana, with an investment of Rs 40 lakhs.

He was jovial with the elderly and played a few indoor games with them after the launch event.

The old age home has a separate place to sit and talk, a garden with flowering plants, a walking track and exercise materials as also a whole building decorated with colourful paintings and the arrangement of a special doctor for the inmates’ regular health check-ups.