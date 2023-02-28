Telangana’s first elderly care centre in Rajanna-Sircilla to be inaugurated by KTR

Karimnagar: The Telangana government will inaugurate its first state-run elderly care centre in Rajanna Sircilla district on February 28.

#Sircilla First of its kind in the state old age Home built for the senior citizens at Yellareddypet. Made all facilities. Ready to inaugurate by MAUD minister KT Rama Rao today. @NewIndianXpress @XpressHyderabad @KTRBRS @RajannaDistrict pic.twitter.com/ZgrRz1KJ8M — Naveen Kumar Tallam (@naveen_TNIE) February 28, 2023

State Minister for Information Technology K T Rama Rao will open the new facility, District Collector Anurag Jayanthi said in a release on Monday.

The ST dormitory in the Yellareddipet Mandal headquarters in the district has been renovated at a cost of Rs 40 lakh to house the centre. It will be the first elderly care centre in the State, particularly in a rural area, the Collector said.

“The old people who cannot get support from their children can live with self-respect in their last stage at free of cost in the centre,” he said.

A special doctor and a guardian to take care of elders have been appointed, he added..

The centre will have a library, exercise and physiotherapy equipment among other facilities for the elders, the release said.