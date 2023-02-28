Telangana’s first elderly care centre in Rajanna-Sircilla to be inaugurated by KTR

The ST dormitory in the Yellareddipet Mandal headquarters in the district has been renovated at a cost of Rs 40 lakh to house the centre.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Updated: 28th February 2023 2:45 pm IST
Telangana IT Minister to open state's first elderly care centre on Feb 28
(photo: Hindu Dayashankar)

Karimnagar: The Telangana government will inaugurate its first state-run elderly care centre in Rajanna Sircilla district on February 28.

State Minister for Information Technology K T Rama Rao will open the new facility, District Collector Anurag Jayanthi said in a release on Monday.

Also Read
Telangana: Rajanna-Sircilla tops Swachh Survekshan Grameen 2023

The ST dormitory in the Yellareddipet Mandal headquarters in the district has been renovated at a cost of Rs 40 lakh to house the centre. It will be the first elderly care centre in the State, particularly in a rural area, the Collector said.

“The old people who cannot get support from their children can live with self-respect in their last stage at free of cost in the centre,” he said.

A special doctor and a guardian to take care of elders have been appointed, he added..

The centre will have a library, exercise and physiotherapy equipment among other facilities for the elders, the release said.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Updated: 28th February 2023 2:45 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button