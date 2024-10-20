Take string action against accused in communal incidents; All India Milli Council of Telangana

Hyderabad: Concerned over rising communal incidents in the state which have taken place recent times in the state, the All India Milli Council of Telangana here on Sunday, October 20, asked state director general of police Dr. Jitender to immediately take action against accused involved in such incidents.

In a press release, Mufti Omar Abideen, general secretary of the All India Milli Council of Telangana said that the council is committed to the respect and peace of all faith. A day earlier in Secunderabad, several right-wing members gathered in protest against the desecration of the Muthyalamma temple, which turned violent.

The crowd comprising members of the Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) that gathered had tried to attack a mosque resulting in a lathi-charge by the Hyderabad police. Over 3000 people had assembled without any permission, said the police. The right-wing members, angered by the police preventing them to reaching the mosque near the temple, pelted bottles and stones which left 15 cops injured, including a head injury for one of them.

Also Read VHP demands suspension of cops over Secunderabad temple lathicharge

“The All India Milli Council of Telangana firmly believes that such incidents, aimed at disrupting communal harmony, must be dealt with in the strongest possible terms. We urge the police authorities to take swift and decisive action to bring the accused to justice, ensuring that the investigation is conducted promptly and that those responsible to face the full force of the law. The council stands in full solidarity with the affected community and reiterates its commitment to maintaining peace and harmony,” said the council in its statement.

In the Secunderabad incident, a native of Mumbai Salman was booked by the police for desecrating the idol. The council also highlighted the recent violence against Muslim-owned properties in Jainoor of Asifabad district, which took place after an attempt of sexual assault took place against a tribal woman by an accused who is a Muslim. A 5000 thousand strong mob had attacked the properties.