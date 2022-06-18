Taleem-o-Tarbiyat’s ‘Education to Entrepreneurship’ program to be held in Mumbai

Mumbai: Taleem-o-Tarbiyat and SVKM’s NMIMS in association with NBCC (India) Limited and CDSL are going to organize the ‘Education and Entrepreneurship’ program on Wednesday.

The program is scheduled to be held at NMIMS-Mumbai on June 22 at 10:30 am. It will commence with the national anthem and felicitation of all the guests on the stage.

During the program, workshops will be held which will focus on

Financial literacy Depository services Capital markets Entrepreneurship Real estate sector.

The guests of honour of the program are Nehal Vora, Managing Director and CEO – CDSL, Zahir Kazi, President Anjuman-e-Islam, Shruti Kushwaha, TiE, Crealoons Innovations, Harshit Desai, TiE, Design Thinker & Entrepreneur, Devendra Kumar, Chief General Managar, NBCC Ltd and Zafar Sareshwala, Former Chancellor of Maulana Azad Urdu University.

What is Taleem-o-Tarbiyat?

Earlier, speaking to Siasat.com, Zafar Sareshwala said that under the program, workshops are conducted in various cities across the country.

In the workshops, experts from SBI, Union Bank, NSE, and BSE give training to students who are willing to start their startups or enter into capital markets i.e., stock market, etc.

It all started in 1992 when he realized that there is a need to educate Muslims. Initially, he started a vocational guidance center in Gujarat.

In 2017, in collaboration with the United States’ TIE, a workshop was conducted to spread awareness about entrepreneurship.

So far, 40-45 thousand students took part in various workshops conducted in various cities across the country.