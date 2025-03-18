Taliban rejects Pakistan’s proposal, Torkham border to remain closed

Peshawar: Afghanistan’s Taliban regime has rejected Pakistan’s proposal regarding suspending the construction of two posts near the border as a result of which the Torkham border crossing will remain closed.

The movement of people via the Torkham border crossing has been suspended since February 21 after Pakistani and Afghan security forces developed differences over construction activities on both sides of the border.

The Afghan Jirga (tribal council) members on Monday requested time until the same evening to consult their concerned authorities in Kabul about halting construction of check posts on disputed land.

Also Read Taliban’s systematic oppression of women in Afghanistan

Afghan sources said the Taliban has rejected the Pakistani delegation’s proposal to halt the construction of two posts near the border.

Although the Pakistani delegation was hopeful that their recommendations would be accepted, Afghan officials dismissed the proposal as “unreasonable”.

Afghan sources stated that the conditions presented by the Pakistan government were against the Islamic Emirate’s policies and international principles, leading to their rejection.

Several rounds of negotiations between the Pakistan-Afghanistan jirga took place to resolve the Torkham border closure and border tensions.

The Pakistani delegation was optimistic that Afghan officials would accept their proposal, which would result in reopening of the Torkham border.

However, according to Taliban officials, during a meeting in Nangarhar, Afghan authorities rejected Pakistan’s conditions and decided to keep the Torkham border closed.

The development highlights the growing tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan, while diplomatic relations between the two countries remain at a critical juncture.

Sources indicate that this dispute could impact trade and security matters as the closure of the Torkham border has already halted business activities in border regions.

Meanwhile, after the Taliban government’s rejection of the proposal, Pakistani authorities have not yet issued an official

However, experts warn that if the issue is not resolved diplomatically soon, relations between the two countries could further deteriorate.