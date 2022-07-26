Taliban urges Hindus, Sikhs to return; says security issues solved

After the deadly attacks on gurudwaras over the last two years, the Taliban has urged the Hindu and Sikh communities to return.

According to a release from the Director General of the Office of the Minister of State of the Taliban, the situation has been solved.

On July 24, Dr Mullah Abdul Wasi, the Director General of the Office of the Minister of State, met a delegation of Sikh and Hindu leaders in Kabul and requested them to come back.

Religious minorities, especially the Sikh community have been targeted in the country.

On June 18, the Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP) attacked Karte Parwan Gurdwara in Kabul. Two people including Afghan security personnel lost their lives.

Around 30 people were present at the time of the attack. As the gunmen started shooting, people ran for their lives.

The Afghan government has been renovating the gurudwara that was destroyed in the attack.

In October 2021, 15 to 20 terrorists entered a Gurdwara in the Kart-e-Parwan District of Kabul and tied up the guards.

In March 2020, atleast 25 Sikhs were killed and several others injured in a terrorist attack at Sri Guru Har Rai Sahib Gurudwara in Kabul’s Shor Bazaar. The Islamic State terrorists took responsibility for the attack.

