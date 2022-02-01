Taliban’s former captive who converted to Islam longs to return to Afghanistan

Timothy Weeks, now Jibra’il Omar, an Australian teacher, in Afghanistan, was kidnapped by the Taliban in 2016 while returning from work with his colleague Kevin. They were long-time captives under the Taliban for around 3 years or 1,192 days until the US exchanged two or three Taliban leaders, for the two of them.

Weeks who was from an evangelistic church sect of Christianity, with the knowledge he received through books which were given to him by the Taliban, decided to change his religion to Islam, in his second year of captivity, reported Anadolu Agency.

He changed his name to Baar Muad Jibra’il and even updated his Australian passport with the same. However, his family felt that he was going through Stockholm’s syndrome, although, it was his personal choice.

Jibra’il said that he wants to spread the word that Islam is not what media presents, but it is a religion of peace.

When asked about whether he received criticism in his home country over his conversion, he said, “I do face them but that’s okay. Even my family isn’t happy with this decision but I’m happy with it,” Anadolu Agency quoted Jibra’il.

Jibra’il, although being tortured thrashed by the Taliban, feels that they can be a great government and he urges the world to support them. Even on a holiday in Turkey he tried to get support for the government but failed in his attempt.

Although he faced many health issues like skin disease, prostate cancer, etc., he said that his passion for writing poetry kept him going. He has written over 33 poems while in captivity.

Jibra’il said that the people who tortured him, in captivity, pleaded with him to stay in touch as he left to board his plane to the US. He said that he would go back to Afghanistan in another three months to teach children. “For me, those young Afghan children are important who’s future is bright,” he added.