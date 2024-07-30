Talk of Town: Asim Riaz’s huge net worth and car collection

Mumbai: Asim Riaz, a former Bigg Boss contestant, is making headlines following his dramatic exit from the ongoing reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. His departure came after an intense confrontation with co-contestants and the show’s host, Rohit Shetty.

The first two episodes of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 were packed with drama and aggression. Asim Riaz, who made a much-anticipated comeback to television after a four-year hiatus, found himself embroiled in controversy shortly after joining the stunt-based reality show. Fans were thrilled to see him back on screen, but his stint was short-lived due to a major showdown with the KKK14 team.

Asim’s Outburst

Following a heated argument with Abhishek Kumar and other contestants, Asim Riaz lashed out, making bold claims about his wealth and the show’s popularity. “The money that you guys are giving me, I earn triple of it. I have so much money you can’t even imagine. I change four cars within six months. Do you think I need that money? It is for the fans I was here, not for these losers. You see the buzz around the internet. It is because of me. Do you get it? Because it’s after four years. Whenever I come, even after 10 years, it’s the same buzz. Otherwise yeh aate jaate pata nahi chalta,” he declared.

Asim Riaz says, I'm not here for money. Har 6 mahine me 4 gaadi badalta hu, I'm here for my fans, not for these losers. All this buzz of Khatron Ke Khiladi on internet is because of him.pic.twitter.com/lIFOoMQN8V — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) July 28, 2024

Asim Riaz’s Net Worth and Income

Asim Riaz’s net worth has become a hot topic among fans. His net worth is estimated to be between Rs 40 to 50 crores, with a monthly income of around 20 lakhs and a yearly income of approximately 1.5 crores. His primary sources of income include modeling, acting, and brand endorsements, for which he commands substantial fees.

Before his exit from Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, he was the highest-paid contestant this season, earning an Rs 15-20 lakh paycheck per week.

Car Collection

Asim Riaz’s boast about changing cars every six months has also piqued interest. So, his impressive car collection includes —

BMW 5 Series M sports car

Audi Q7

Jeep Rubicon

Mahindra Thar

Reactions and Backlash

Kushal Tandon, another television personality, reacted to Asim’s statements by questioning his claims. “Sohrat kya sohrat bro, Ek big boss? And what car he is flaunting about second hand cars? Kitnaaa paisaaaa hain be? Bank accounts details share karna, hats of to Rohit Shetty sir how he handled that crap huge respect for Rohit sir,” Tandon wrote.

Sohrat kya sohrat bro , Ek big boss 😃? And what car he is flaunting about second hand cars ? Kitnaaa paisaaaa hain be ? Bank accounts details share karna , hats of to Rohit Shetty sir how he handled that crap 💩 huge respect 🫡 for Rohit sir https://t.co/Hqd65VJc8B — KUSHAL TANDON (@KushalT2803) July 29, 2024

What’s Next for Asim Riaz?

Asim Riaz’s dramatic exit from Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 has left fans and viewers divided. While some support his claims, others criticize his outburst. As the dust settles, it remains to be seen what lies ahead for the reality star.