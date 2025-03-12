Talk of Town: Jr NTR and his Rs 7.47 crore watch

Hyderabad: Tollywood star Jr NTR was recently spotted at Mumbai airport, looking stylish and lean. Wearing simple yet classy clothes, he impressed fans with his cool and confident look. His latest pictures have gone viral, making him the talk of social media.

Jr NTR’s Expensive Richard Mille Watch

The biggest highlight of his airport look was his Richard Mille RM 40-01 Tourbillon McLaren Speedtail watch, worth Rs. 7.47 crore. This rare and luxurious timepiece grabbed everyone’s attention, showing his love for high-end fashion.

Jr NTR in War 2 with Hrithik Roshan

Jr NTR has joined War 2, his first Bollywood movie, starring Hrithik Roshan. The action-packed film, directed by Ayan Mukerji, is highly awaited. However, the shooting was paused as Hrithik got injured while rehearsing for a dance sequence. Jr NTR had already started practicing for this song, which will be one of the biggest highlights of the movie.

Jr NTR’s Upcoming Movies

Once War 2 is done, Jr NTR will move to his next big film, NTR 31, directed by Prashanth Neel. The movie, tentatively called Dragan, promises to be an exciting action film. He is also working on Devara: Part 2, adding to his busy schedule.

Fans are excited to see Jr NTR in Bollywood and can’t stop talking about his airport pictures. With his upcoming movies and stylish presence, 2025 looks like a fantastic year for him!