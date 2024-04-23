Talk of town: Meet Shubman Gill’s new girlfriend

Mumbai: In a recent turn of events, Indian cricketer Shubman Gill has made headlines with his romantic life. After parting ways with his ex-girlfriend, Sara Tendulkar, Shubman has found love again. The lucky lady who has captured his heart is none other than Maria Arroyog, a Spanish beauty.

The internet is buzzing with speculation about Maria and Gill! It all started when a Reddit user posted a screenshot. According to the thread, Maria went to one of Gill’s recent matches—and she’s been following his personal Instagram account. Now, this news is blowing up on social media. Fans can’t stop talking about it.

During the GT vs DC match, a video clip emerged showing Maria cheering for Shubman Gill while sitting in the stands. Gill was also seen reacting to her video, the moment she came on the screen.

Watch the video here:

Previously rumors about a possible romance between Gill and Sara Tendulkar have been doing the rounds for over four years. Their appearances at events like the Jio World Plaza opening sparked such buzz, especially since Sara had cheered for Gill during the India-Bangladesh match in Pune. Despite dating publicly, they have never officially acknowledged their relationship.

More information regarding their relationship is being kept private, but supporters are eagerly anticipating the next phase in Shubman’s life. While excelling in cricket on the field, his off-field escapades with Maria are winning over fans globally.