Talk of Town: Ravi Teja’s Rs 30 crore demand from every filmmaker

Hyderabad: Ravi Teja, known as the “Mass Maharaja” of Telugu cinema, has had a long and tough journey to become a star. After many years of hard work, he finally became one of the most popular actors in the industry. But recently, his career has taken a worrying turn, and fans and critics are concerned about his choices.

Ravi Teja’s films used to be full of energy and entertainment, but in the past few years, that magic seems to be fading. His recent movies have not been as good as his earlier ones, and people are now criticizing him for picking bad scripts and making poor film choices.

Since 2018, Ravi Teja has released thirteen films, but only one, Krack, was a true hit. While Dhamaka made money, it was more because of his co-star Sreeleela and the songs rather than his performance. In Waltair Veerayya, he played a smaller, supporting role, which shows how his career has declined. The other ten movies did not do well at the box office and disappointed his fans.

One big problem is that Ravi Teja’s look and style haven’t changed much from movie to movie, making it hard for audiences to see anything new in his roles. His dialogues have also become repetitive and less exciting.

Another issue is that Ravi Teja seems more focused on his paycheck than on choosing good scripts. He is reportedly asking for Rs. 30 Crore per film but is only willing to work for sixty days on each project. This attitude has made top producers in the industry hesitant to work with him.

His recent movie, Mr. Bachchan, directed by Harish Shankar, was a huge disappointment despite a budget of Rs 90 Crore, which included Ravi Teja’s 30 Crore fee. Ravi Teja did not promote the film much, leaving the director and co-star Bhagyashri Borse to do most of the promotion work.

As Ravi Teja’s career faces these challenges, his fans are hoping that he will rethink his choices and return to the kind of performances that made him a star in the first place.