Talk of Town: Sania Mirza’s Instagram message after divorce

Islamabad: Sania Mirza, the former India tennis star who confirmed her divorce from Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik on Monday has shared her first Instagram message.

Taking to Instagram, Sania posted a brief note along with the photograph of her looking in the mirror and she absolutely looked gorgeous. The message read “Reflect”.

The divorce between the two celebrities was only announced in public by Sania Mirza’s father after months of silence on his daughter’s part as Shoaib Malik posted photos from his wedding. On January 21, 2024, Sania’s team released a statement that they had been separated for some months and fans should not speculate anything.

Sania’s sister Anam shared the official statement on Instagram that read: “Sania has always kept her personal life away from the public eyes. However, today the need has arisen for her to share that Shoaib and she have been divorced for a few months now. She wishes Shoaib well for his new journey ahead! At this sensitive period of her life, we would like to refrain from indulging in any speculation and to respect her need for privacy.”

Shoaib was first married to Ayesha Siddiqui, but the couple parted ways in 2010. In the same year, he married Sania and they welcomed Izhaan in 2018. They both reportedly called it quits in 2022 itself and finalised their divorce last year.